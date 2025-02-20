Hexagon Mining Leader Dave Goddard Nominated for Prestigious Board

Hexagon, a global leader in precision technologies, is excited to announce that Dave Goddard has been nominated to serve on the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration Foundation Board of Trustees.

SME opens its annual conference and expo, MINEXCHANGE, in Denver on Sunday. It represents the mining and mineral industry’s brightest and most dedicated professionals, more than 14,000 global members committed to sharing best practices for safety, environmental stewardship and moving mining forward.

Goddard, Hexagon’s executive VP of mining, brings a wealth of experience to the appointment as a recognized leader with 30 years in the mining industry across a variety of mining companies, suppliers, and consultancies, including six years as a senior industry expert for McKinsey & Company. Invited earlier this month to join the SME Foundation board for the 2025-2028 term, Goddard didn’t hesitate.

“I’m honored to be nominated and excited to accept,” said Goddard. “To support the future of mining means supporting future miners. The SME Foundation’s vision is to inspire the next generation to meet the needs of a mineral-dependent future for a better world.”

“That vision resonates with me, and it certainly aligns with Hexagon’s values of supporting future mining leaders. I can’t wait to get started!”

The SME Foundation helps raise funds for outreach programs for K-12 science classroom education, scholarships for students to study mining engineering and geology fields, and programs to inform the public about the importance of mining in everyday lives.

Hexagon has long supported and partnered with mining schools and students worldwide via sponsorships, scholarships, software licenses and research collaborations. In January it announced a significant investment of technology and training at a university in Saudi Arabia.