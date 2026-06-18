Western Retail Advisors Opens Tucson Office, Names Nancy McClure Senior VP & Southern Arizona Market Leader

Phoenix-based retail brokerage specialist Western Retail Advisors has announced the opening of a Tucson office, further expanding the firm’s long-standing Arizona presence.

The office will be led by Nancy McClure, who joins Western Retail Advisors as senior VP and Southern Arizona Market Leader.

McClure brings decades of retail real estate experience to the firm, including more than 36 years with CBRE, where she built a distinguished career representing landlords, local and national retailers, and investment clients throughout Tucson and Southern Arizona.

The new WRA Tucson office will support the firm’s tenant and landlord representation, restaurant and entertainment leasing, specialty leasing, and investment sales services.

“Western Retail Advisors is built on firsthand retail experience, local market knowledge and established relationships. Opening a dedicated Tucson office with a proven local leader like Nancy puts that philosophy into action,” said WRA Founding Partner Eric Termansen. “Nancy is the ideal person to guide our Southern Arizona presence as Tucson continues to grow as a compelling market for retail tenants, landlords and investors.”

Throughout her career, McClure has played a significant role in the evolution of Tucson’s retail landscape. This includes countless repositioning successes, such as “de-malling” a 1.1 million-square-foot core-plus center into a super power center, and the recruitment of dynamic retailers and restaurants that continue to draw consumers to Southern Arizona’s shopping destinations.

By merging national retail trends with local nuances, McClure has helped landlords strengthen property performance, guided tenants in brand building, and connected buyers and sellers to drive successful closings.

“Western Retail Advisors has an exceptional reputation for its retail expertise, collaboration and client service,” said McClure. “I am excited to join the firm and help expand its presence at a time when Southern Arizona is seeing such meaningful growth, strong retail demand and continued opportunity.”

In addition to her brokerage accomplishments, McClure serves as a member of the Tucson Airport Authority, on The University of Arizona Eller College of Management National Board of Advisors, and is involved with Women Leading Southern Arizona, Charter 100 and other community organizations. She has been named an AZ Big Media Most Influential Woman and an Inside Tucson Business Woman of Influence.

Photo courtesy Western Retail Advisors