Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher, Honored as a University of Arizona Alumni of The Year

On Feb. 27, the University of Arizona honored 17 outstanding graduates with Alumni of the Year awards. Among them was Jan Lesher, named the 2024-2025 SBS Alumna of the Year for her unwavering commitment to public service and community involvement.

A third-generation Arizonan, Jan earned her political science degree in 1977 and has since built a remarkable career spanning public relations, local politics, and leadership roles in state government. Notably, she served as chief of staff to Governor Janet Napolitano during her tenure as both governor and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, managing operations across multiple agencies, including FEMA and TSA.

In addition to her public service, Jan has remained deeply involved with her alma mater, helping establish the National Institute for Civil Discourse and supporting the SBS Innovation Circle. She currently serves on the boards of Tech Parks Arizona and AZPM’s community advisory board.

Jan has earned numerous awards, including the Woman of Influence Award, Women Who Lead Award, BizTucson Women Leading the Region Award and Woman of the Year Award from the Metropolitan Tucson Chamber of Commerce.

“To have the opportunity to come back to my hometown and do something that supports our elected officials to make this community better is quite amazing,” Jan said.

Her legacy of leadership and dedication to both her community and the University of Arizona makes her a standout recipient of the SBS Alumna of the Year honor.