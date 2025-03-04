Lundgren Consumer Science Lab launches at UA Terry J. Lundgren Center

From market trend data to 3D photography, the Lundgren Consumer Science Lab is designed to provide students with hands-on experience in today’s retail industry.

From the rise of department stores to the digital revolution, the retail industry has had to adapt continuously to changing consumer behaviors, technological innovations, and economic shifts. Today, professionals entering the field must be agile, data-driven, and innovative as trends like online shopping, sustainability, and experiential retail continue to reshape the marketplace.

This is why the Terry J. Lundgren Center for Retailing at the Norton School of Human Ecology is committed to shaping the future of retail through the launch of the Lundgren Consumer Science Lab. The Consumer Science Lab was made possible by a $5 million gift from Terry and Tina Lundgren.

“The Lundgrens’ generous donation has allowed the center to expand its mission of preparing students for careers in retail,” said associate director, Sheila Kressler-Crowley.

Among the lab’s many features are a staging retail space for brands and partners to host pop-up stores, a touchless point-of-sale system, advanced market analysis software from Nielsen and Adobe, and a Digital Twin environment—a virtual replica of a retail space used to test and refine store layouts, inventory management, and customer experiences.

“I am particularly excited about the development of our Digital Twin environment,” said Jay Sampson, project manager of the center. “It will provide students with cutting-edge tools and technologies that are shaping the future of retail.”

The lab also includes a Digital Makerspace, offered by the University Center for Assessment, Teaching and Technology (UCATT). This space features a video and podcasting studio, professional lighting, equipment checkout, and a photogrammetry station for 3D photography.

As one of only two Retailing and Consumer Science programs in the nation, the Norton School of Human Ecology continues to cement its reputation as a premier center for retail research and innovation, offering students unique access to real-world insights and industry connections.