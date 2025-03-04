North Fourth Avenue Work Initiative Transforms Lives, Strengthens Community, and Fuels Local Economy.

The North Fourth Avenue Merchants Association (FAMA) is making a real impact—not just on the success of its legendary biannual Street Fairs, but on the lives of those who help bring them to life. Through its innovative temporary work initiative, FAMA hires 60-80 seasonal workers for each event, creating vital employment opportunities for individuals from all walks of life, particularly those experiencing homelessness and financial hardship.

This groundbreaking program, launched in 2020 by FAMA Executive Director Casey Anderson, isn’t just about staffing events-it’s about empowerment, inclusion, and economic mobility. By providing work to those who need it most, FAMA is not only changing individual lives but also strengthening the fabric of the community.

From Street Fair Workers to Community Champions

For many, this program is more than just a job, it’s a path to stability, connection, and personal growth.

Sean, who joined the initiative for the Winter 2024 Street Fair, describes his experience as life-changing. "I used to visit the Street Fair as a guest, but working it made me feel like part of the FAMA family. I've made new friends, reconnected with old ones, and truly feel a part of the community."

Ester's story is one of resilience and transformation. Five years ago, she was homeless when Stephan introduced her to FAMA's work opportunities. Today, she credits the program with giving her a second chance at life. "It helped me get off the streets, build confidence, and meet people from all walks of life. It's more than a job—it's a community."

Many participants have the opportunity to work at the Street Fair alongside family members and friends, expanding the FAMA team and passing down the tradition through generations.

Building a Stronger Tucson, One Job at a Time

As part of its ongoing commitment to economic empowerment, FAMA actively partners with local organizations to reach individuals who could benefit from this opportunity. 60 days prior to each event, FAMA works with its network to recruit participants, ensuring that the program continues to be a force for positive change.