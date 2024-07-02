New Tucson Auto Museum Acquired for $2.7 Million

One of the recent top sales at Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR was 4825 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., which sold for $2,758,000 ($107.42 per square foot).

The 25,675 square-foot property—originally home to the former Hidden Valley Inn restaurant and most recently used as an office building—was acquired by Gould Family Properties VIII from HVI.

Paul Hooker, SIOR, principal, and industrial specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.

Wayne Gould, renowned for his passion for classic cars, will relocate and expand his Tucson Auto Museum into this prime location. Gould, who transformed his retirement into a legacy of automotive preservation, has curated a collection of over 70 meticulously restored vehicles.

Highlights in this award-winning collection include a Model T, a 1929 Duesenberg Model J, a one-of-one 1948 Kurtis-Omohundro Comet, a 1957 Dual-Ghia, plus cars used on the sets of Batman, Charlie’s Angels, and Mannix. The museum also features nostalgic automobilia such as signs and gas pumps from yesteryear.

The museum operates as a nonprofit organization, dedicated to preserving rare classic cars for public enjoyment.

The new location at 4825 N Sabino Canyon Rd. is ideally situated within one mile of the popular Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, which attracts over a million visitors annually. This strategic location offers excellent visibility and accessibility for the museum’s expansion.