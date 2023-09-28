Pima Community College Gets $3 Million to Help Hispanic Students Pursue Online Degrees

Pima Community College has been awarded $3 million over five years to help Hispanic and other low-income students complete college degrees online. The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Title V (Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions) HSI grant.

In addition to expanding online offerings, the grant will help PCC develop and expand online student support in what’s being called a Virtual Success Center that will focus on success coaching, peer mentoring, creating virtual learning communities and developing virtual engagement activities — all designed to increase the academic success and engagement of online students.

“As we witness a steady rise in online learning enrollment at PCC, the Title V grant represents a pivotal opportunity for us to expand our virtual services and resources,” said Michael Amick, VP of distance education. “We are dedicated to enhancing the online learning experience for our students, and this grant will enable us to do just that.”



The grant will also help fund increased professional development for online faculty and staff to support the social, emotional and academic success of online students and expand a media studio to create dynamic web-based content for new and existing online courses.