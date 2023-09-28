Hughes Federal Credit Union Welcomes New Board Members

Hughes Federal Credit Union has announced that Sharon Schaum has joined its volunteer board of directors, and confirmed the re-election of board members Andrew Britton, Fabian Cordova and Richard Miller.



The election results were announced at the organization’s 71st annual meeting. Schaum will serve a two-year term, and incumbents Britton, Cordova and Miller will each serve three-year terms.



“We’re deeply grateful to our community for once again placing their trust in our leadership. It’s a testimony to the bond we’ve built over the years,” said HFCU CEO Andrew Britton. “As we welcome Sharon to our board, we’re excited for the fresh perspectives she brings. Together, we are committed to forging ahead and setting new benchmarks in service, innovation and community engagement for the benefit of our members.”



Established in 1952, HFCU is a local, full-service financial institution with over 178,000 members and $1.9 billion in assets. The credit union has also earned the prestigious 5-star rating from the nation’s bank rating service BauerFinancial, Inc.

Hughes is rated A+ and has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1974.