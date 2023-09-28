Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Announces New Charity Program

Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences tournament officials have unveiled a new charitable initiative for the 2024 tournament called the ‘Sponsor a Survivor’ program.

The program is an opportunity for individuals and/or organizations across the country to get involved in the event by donating to help offset travel so more colorectal cancer survivors, patients, and loved ones can attend the tournament. Donations can be made via the tournament’s website, https://cologuardclassic.com.

The 2024 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament is scheduled to be played Mar 3-10.

The announcement was made at a press conference at La Paloma Country Club, the new home of the 2024 PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament. The Tucson Conquistadores, the Host Organization for the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences, also announced tickets and hospitality packages are now available on the tournament’s website.

The Tucson Conquistadores surprised Leigh Anne Grubb of Indianapolis as the first recipient of the Sponsor a Survivor program. Grubb, a colorectal cancer survivor, was part of the tournament’s Pairings with a Pro program last year but did not attend the tournament. Thanks to the new program and the Conquistadores commitment, she will be able to attend for the first time in 2024.

“It’s incredibly exciting to know that I get to attend next year’s Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences,” said Grubb. “While I wish I could have been there this year, it was very special to have PGA TOUR Champions Professional Marco Dawson play in my honor. I am grateful to the members of the Tucson Conquistadores for their generosity that will allow me to join fellow members of the colorectal cancer community in Tucson next March.”

Colorectal cancer honorees also spoke at the tournament press conference, including Kim Adair, a local Tucson colorectal cancer survivor and president of Butt Check, Inc.; Jason Randall, a Navy veteran, stage IV colorectal cancer survivor, and two-time Cologuard Classic attendee; and Katie Hawbaker, a local Tucson honoree recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Played each March, the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences kicks off national Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which raises awareness of colorectal cancer, highlights different screening options, and honors those affected by the disease. The 2024 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 to the winner. David Toms is the defending Cologuard Classic champion. In February 2023, the PGA TOUR Champions, the Tucson Conquistadores, the First Tee Tucson, and Exact Sciences, the maker of Cologuard®, announced the extension of Cologuard’s title sponsorship through the 2027 season.