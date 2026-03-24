Southern Arizona Home Builders Association Names Anjela Salyer New Chairwoman

Anjela Salyer, president of Mattamy Homes’ Tucson Division, has been named the 2026 board chairwoman of the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association.

Salyer will serve a one-year term, stepping into the leadership role as SAHBA continues its focus on collaboration, advocacy and long-term progress across Southern Arizona’s homebuilding industry. The announcement was made during the association’s annual program, which also recognized past leaders whose dedication has helped guide the organization forward.

A respected industry leader with more than 20 years of real estate experience, Salyer has built her career across sales, marketing, operations and executive leadership. Raised in Tucson and a graduate of Arizona State University, she has spent more than a decade at Mattamy Homes, joining the company’s Tucson Division as its second team member and playing a key role in shaping the division from its earliest days. Today, she oversees all aspect of the company’s operations in the Tucson region including sales, growth strategy, land acquisition and community development.

Salyer was named one of Pro Builder’s “40 Under 40” in 2020 and is known locally for her collaborative leadership style and commitment to thoughtful, responsible growth in the region.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role and work alongside such a dedicated group of industry leaders,” Salyer said. “SAHBA plays a critical role in bringing people together, strengthening our industry and helping ensure Southern Arizona continues to grow in a responsible and sustainable way.”

As chairwoman, Salyer will work closely with SAHBA’s board and members throughout 2026 to support workforce development, industry education and advocacy initiatives that benefit both builders and the broader community.

Photo courtesy Anjela Salyer