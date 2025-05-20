Pima Community College Athletics to Offer Name, Image and Likeness Opportunities

Pima Community College Athletics has announced a new partnership with Opendorse, a leading Name, Image & Likeness platform.

This partnership marks Pima Community College as the first community college in Arizona and among the first NJCAA schools in the nation to provide NIL support for student-athletes.

This historic initiative follows the NJCAA’s 2023 decision to allow NIL opportunities for student-athletes making PCC a leader in expanding personal branding, local partnership opportunities, and further athlete education at the two-year college level.

“This opportunity to partner with Opendorse is great for our student-athletes who are interested in building their individual brand while competing at Pima Community College,” said PCC Athletic Director Ken Jacome. “It also allows us to strengthen relationships with local businesses and community members in ways that uplift both our athletes and our region. We’re proud to lead the way in the evolving landscape of college athletics.”

Through Opendorse, PCC student-athletes can build individual profiles connecting them with local businesses and fans for potential NIL partnerships. The platform also offers educational resources, including online courses, mental health support through MindMoves by Movember, and even NIL Real Estate, a program that offers student-athletes the chance to earn a free real estate license.

“I look forward to coming back as an alum and seeing how Pima student-athletes have taken advantage of this venture,” said Rori Hoffmeyer, a 2025 PCC graduate and student-athlete. “Future Aztecs are going to be able to market themselves, take advantage of educational opportunities, and access mental health services all at no cost.”

Importantly, student-athletes who create Opendorse profiles while at PCC can carry their NIL presence with them if they transfer to another college or university, giving them the opportunity to continue building their personal brand.

This initiative exemplifies PCC’s commitment to student success, both on and off the field, by fostering personal growth, professional development, and lasting community connections.