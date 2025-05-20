Fennemore Law Merges with BurnsBarton

In a bold move that strengthens its leadership in labor and employment law services, Fennemore, a leading full-service Am Law 200 business law firm, is combining with BurnsBarton, a premier Phoenix-based employment law and litigation boutique firm, effective Jun. 2.

The strategic union nearly doubles the number of Phoenix-based attorneys in Fennemore’s Employment and Labor Law practice area, bringing together two high-performing teams known for their forward-thinking counsel and people-first approach.

In addition to deep alignment in values and practice strengths, the combination provides BurnsBarton’s clients access to Fennemore’s broader platform, including highly regarded teams in areas such as real estate, business and finance, ERISA, and trusts and estates. This expanded bench enhances the client experience, allowing for more comprehensive support under one roof.

James Goodnow, CEO of Fennemore, said, “BurnsBarton’s dynamic team and deep focus on labor and employment law make this a natural fit for our forward-thinking firm. This isn’t just a growth move—it’s a strategic alignment that helps us deliver what today’s employers need: insight, depth, and continuity.”

Christine Burns, co-founder of BurnsBarton, added, “Combining with Fennemore allows us to expand our reach and stay ahead of the rapidly changing legal landscape, without compromising who we are. Strong relationships, engagement in the legal community, and a steadfast commitment to excellence have always defined our firm. Fennemore shares those values, which gives us the platform to serve clients with even greater impact.”

“This decision was about momentum and culture,” shared David Barton, co-founder of BurnsBarton. “We could have chosen any number of paths, but we chose Fennemore for its growth and financial strength, innovative approach to the practice of law, focus on technology, and track record of investing in its people. This combination is a springboard to help us do what we do best, at a bigger scale and with greater reach.”

This combination is the latest in a series of intentional expansions for Fennemore, reflecting the firm’s commitment to selective growth and delivering top-tier counsel in the areas most critical to business clients.