International Startups Explore U.S. Market with UA Center of Innovation

Two international startups from Mexico and Chile recently joined the University of Arizona Center for Innovation Soft Landings program with support from Tech Parks Arizona’s Global Advantage Partners.

Tucson offers strategic advantages for international startups, including relatively low business costs, access to major markets, and a business-friendly environment free from the congestion and regulations typical of larger cities. These advantages make UACI a strong entry point for U.S. market exploration, where representatives from each company connected with community partners and local leaders, benefiting from UACI’s comprehensive business incubation services.

The participating startups included:

American Pneumatic Air Systems (APAS) , headquartered in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, is a family-owned company specializing in industrial maintenance, with a focus on air compressors and air treatment systems, offering a comprehensive range of services including repair, preventive and corrective maintenance, all delivered by certified professionals with extensive experience.

APAS is expanding its business in Mexico with a recently launched Udara branch, featuring a new line of high-performance air compressors, air dryers, spare parts, and energy audits designed to reduce energy consumption and operational costs. The company aims to grow beyond its local market and establish a presence in the global economy.

“This opportunity marks a significant step for APAS as we expand into the U.S. market,” said Paulina Perez, director of APAS and cohort representative. “We’re excited to build relationships, learn from industry experts, and demonstrate the impact our tech can have on U.S. industries.”



Isolcork, based in Chile, develops sustainable construction solutions with two prominent products: Spray Cork and Rubber Top. Spray Cork is a renewable and sustainable coating produced from cork granules and special polymers, used to insulate and fireproof walls and roofs. Rubber Top, made from recycled tires, protects and waterproofs roofs and prevents corrosion on metal structures commonly used in industrial settings.

As part of the cohort, Isolcork collaborated with the UA Tech Park to apply its Spray Cork product to an exterior wall as a testing and demonstration commercial pilot project.

Mario Palma, co-founder of Isolcork and cohort representative, said, “Being part of the Soft Landings program allows us to demonstrate how sustainable materials like cork and recycled rubber can transform the way we build and protect our infrastructure. We’re eager to collaborate and grow our presence in the U.S.”

Throughout the program, both companies engaged in a curated agenda of activities designed to provide strategic insights and market exposure. Highlights of the agenda included:

Business development meetings with local and regional partners

Networking events with economic development organizations

Customized sessions on business practices and business development in the U.S.

One-on-one mentoring with UACI Mentors-in-Residence and Subject Matter Experts

The Global Advantage program, managed by Tech Parks Arizona through UACI leverages its extensive experience to assist international startups in expanding into the U.S. market. By providing mentorship, access to resources, and community support in Tucson, the program facilitates a smooth transition for these companies.

UACI’s commitment to fostering international business growth was recognized in 2022 when it was named the Soft Landings Designee of the Year by the International Business Innovation Association. As one of only 50 organizations worldwide to receive the Soft Landings designation, UACI offers a supportive, resource-rich environment for international companies entering new markets.

The Global Advantage initiative aims to diversify Tucson’s economy by attracting international businesses, facilitating their entry into the U.S. market, and integrating them into the local ecosystem. It supports high-growth companies in overcoming the challenges of cross-border expansion while fostering global business relationships. Key partners in the Global Advantage program include PICOR, Tetakawi and Tucson Electric Power.

Pictured above from left – Casey Carrillo, Mario Palma, Anita Bell, and Paulina Perez