Pima Community College Appoints Ian Roark as New Provost, Executive Vice Chancellor

Pima Community College has appointed Ian Roark as Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Workforce Development. Roark has served in the interim role since 2024 and previously led the college’s Workforce Development and Innovation division.

The appointment unites Academic Affairs and Workforce Development under a single leadership structure, a move designed to eliminate silos and better connect students to transfer pathways, career opportunities, and work-based learning. The integration also positions Pima to meet urgent needs such as advancing guided pathways, scaling work-based learning, and ensuring continued accreditation stability.

Chancellor Jeffrey P. Nasse said the decision reflects both urgency and opportunity:

“Dr. Roark embodies the collaborative, student-centered leadership Pima needs at this moment,” said Nasse. “By bringing Academic Affairs and Workforce Development together, we are removing barriers to student success, strengthening career pathways, and ensuring stable leadership for the future. Most importantly, this appointment underscores our commitment to student success above all else. Dr. Roark’s experience and leadership, supported by broad input from across our organization, including the governing board, faculty, staff, and community partners, make him the right leader for this pivotal moment.”

The appointment follows an extensive consultation process led by Nasse, which included dozens of conversations with faculty, staff, and community partners.

Roark’s track record includes expanding partnerships with major employers and community organizations—such as Raytheon, Banner Medical, AGM Container Controls, and American Medical Response—creating more opportunities for students. His leadership has also earned Pima national recognition from the Harvard Project on Workforce and the Higher Learning Commission.

By integrating Academic Affairs and Workforce Development under unified leadership, PCC aims to eliminate outdated barriers and better serve students with educational pathways that combine academic rigor with career readiness. Research shows that such integration leads to higher student completion rates, more seamless transitions to the workforce, and credentials of value that meet employer needs.

“This appointment puts students first by aligning academic excellence with workforce readiness, ensuring Pima is preparing learners to meet the evolving needs of employers and the future of work in Southern Arizona,” said Nasse.