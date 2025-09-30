Arizona Inn Sold to Tucson Investor Group, Including Steve Kerr

For 95 years, the Arizona Inn has been one of the Southwest’s most beloved luxury destinations – a 14-acre oasis where Sonoran beauty meets timeless hospitality.

Founded in 1930 by visionary Isabella Greenway and owned by her family ever since, the Inn now begins a new chapter under passionate local stewards and seasoned hotel operators dedicated to preserving its legacy while preparing it for the next century.

The sellers of the Inn, Patty Doarr and Will Conroy, said: “Our family is grateful that such a strong, knowledgeable and motivated group has come together to carry on and revitalize the traditions of warmth and hospitality at the Arizona Inn. We’re especially heartened by the group’s longtime Tucson ties and sincere affection for the hotel.”

The new ownership group includes Greg and Marla Amado, Steve and Margot Kerr, Phil and Mimi Amos, Kirk Saunders, Ann Peterson, Jim and Kerrin Berwick, and Brian and Shamra Strange. They describe themselves not as owners, but as custodians of a Tucson treasure. “The Arizona Inn doesn’t need reinvention- it deserves devotion,” they said. “Our role is to preserve what makes it authentic while enhancing it for generations to come.”

Strange, an experienced owner and manager of boutique hotels, will oversee the management and renovations of the hotel through his management company S Hotel Properties. Planned improvements include refreshed guest rooms that maintain their Spanish Colonial elegance, a revitalized historic bar reopening as Bar 1933, a new spa in the Greenway House, and a vibrant pool scene with striped cabanas, bar carts, and light fare. The Inn’s dining program will also be refreshed, honoring beloved classics while adding contemporary dishes.

For nearly a century, the Inn has been Tucson’s gathering place for celebrations, milestones, and family traditions. That legacy will continue as the Arizona Inn invites the community to make new memories in its next chapter.

One of the most iconic and historic events at the Arizona Inn is the Silver & Turquoise Ball, held each year in the spring. Two of the new owners, Marla Amado and Mimi Amos, are members of the Silver & Turquoise Board of Hostesses.

Ownership expects improvements to be completed within 24 months. Financing was provided by Western Alliance Bank. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group represented the seller in the transaction.

Pictured above – From left: Brian and Shamra Strange, Marla and Greg Amado, Phil and Mimi Amos, Kirk Saunders, and Kerrin and Jim Berwick.