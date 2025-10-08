Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Names Natalie Jayroe New CEO

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has announced the appointment of Natalie Jayroe as its new CEO.

With over three decades of transformative leadership in the fight against food insecurity, Jayroe brings a wealth of experience and passion to CFB’s mission of ending hunger in Southern Arizona.

“We are honored to have Natalie at the helm as we enter this next chapter,” said CFB Board Chair Mark Brown. “Her vision, energy, and deep dedication to equity and community well-being make her the ideal leader to guide our mission forward.”

Jayroe previously served as president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana from 2006 to 2025. Under her leadership, the food bank grew from distributing 12 million to more than 50 million meals annually.

Her journey is rooted in her belief that food banks are community cornerstones that must adapt to the needs of the communities they serve. She has a proven track record leading through both challenge and change.

“CFB has always been a food bank that I have admired,” said Jayroe. “Its vision inspired me 20 years ago when I was looking for ways to transform the food bank in Southern Louisiana. I would love to continue to build on the organization’s legacy of being at the forefront of work that makes a difference in peoples’ lives”.

Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for CFB, celebrating its 50th year in Southern Arizona in 2026.