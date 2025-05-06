Pepper Viner Homes Named SAHBA Builder of the Year for Record Eighth Time

Pepper Viner Homes has been honored with the prestigious Builder of the Year award by the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association (SAHBA) for an unprecedented eighthtime, further solidifying its legacy as a leader in the region’s homebuilding industry.

CEO Bill Viner stated, “We are honored to be ranked with Tucson’s best homebuilders. Most of all, we appreciate the confirmation from our peers that what we are doing is working and that together we are building a better community.”

Founded in 1985, Pepper Viner Homes has completed over 2,500 homes in 40+ communities, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovative, sustainable, and customer-focused design. In 2024, the builder was acquired by Bourn Companies, a Tucson-based real estate developer with more than six million square feet of transformative projects across the Southwest.

Current communities include Pinnacle at Del Lago (Vail) and The Pearl at The Bridges(Tucson), with two additional developments slated to open by the end of 2025.

For more information, visit www.pepperviner.com. Pepper Viner employs 18 full-time team members.