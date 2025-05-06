Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation Receives $75,000 Grant from Angel Charity for Children

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing opportunities and empowerment for the state’s foster children, received a $75,000 grant from Angel Charity for Children on April 9th, which will increase access to life-enriching experiences for foster children and youth across Pima County. The grant will be specifically allocated to AFFCF’s Childhood Activities program, which funds moments of joy and normalcy for foster youth up to age 20.

“AFFCF is so excited to not just receive this meaningful funding, but to witness the empowerment of children in Pima County to pursue their academic, athletic and artistic dreams,” said Luis De La Cruz, president and CEO of Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. “This grant will help open doors for foster youth to have an equitable chance at the childhood they deserve, and subsequent successful adulthood with a solid, supportive foundation. Every child, no matter their background, deserves the chance to experience joy and indulge their passions.”

The $75,000 grant from Angel Charity for Children will ensure more youth in foster care have access to the same educational, entertainment and enrichment opportunities as their peers. Funding will cover costs for foster youth to participate in sports and social activities, camps, field trips, and tutoring, and funds expenses for supplemental clothing, school supplies, high school graduation and much more. A full breakdown of what the Childhood Activities program can cover can be found here. By removing financial barriers, AFFCF empowers kids to build confidence, explore talents and enjoy their childhood to the fullest.

“Angel Charity for Children is honored to support the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation with this $75,000 grant,” said Vicky Curtis, the 2025 general chair of Angel Charity. “We believe every child deserves the chance to thrive, and we are proud to partner with an organization that is so deeply committed to enriching the lives of children in foster care across Arizona. Together, we’re helping create brighter futures—one child at a time.

Angel Charity for Children has granted over $33 million since its founding in 1983, transforming the lives of more than one million children. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for children living in Pima County. Angel Charity for Children is comprised of 250 dedicated members representing a cross-section of the Tucson community. Each member is a donor, fundraiser and volunteer in the operation of the organization. Through innovative fundraising, these dedicated ‘Angels’ are committed to providing Pima County’s children with the vibrant future they deserve. 100% of funds stay within Pima County to benefit local youth, and it has partnered with over 100 different like-minded nonprofits.

AFFCF is a 501c3 that serves to enrich, educate and empower the lives of Arizona’s children and youth in foster care through its three primary focus areas: Childhood Activities, Keys to Success and Post-Secondary programming. To view AFFCF’s full resource database for foster parents and guardians, youth workforce development programming, financial assistance and scholarships for foster youth and more, visit affcf.org.

About AFFCF

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFFCF) provides foster care support by closing critical funding and service gaps. AFFCF has over 40 years of experience ensuring Arizona’s foster care population can participate in the same activities as their non-foster care peers, achieve self-sufficiency through employment, education, and housing programs and pursue post-secondary success. AFFCF is dedicated to changing the story of foster care in Arizona and qualifies for the Arizona Foster Care Tax Credit. Visit affcf.org for more information.

About Angel Charity for Children

Angel Charity for Children is a volunteer organization of dedicated women and men united by the belief that, together with the generosity of our community, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of children. Since 1983, Angel Charity for Children has invested over $33 million in funding for 144 nonprofit projects – supporting critical services in social welfare, medical research and treatment, the arts, and education – positively impacting the lives of more than one million children in Pima County.

Pictured above – photo by Che Wilson