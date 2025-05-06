Jerry Seinfeld Appearing at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall September 4, 2025

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, and JS Touring, announced today that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall stage on September 4, 2025, at 7pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10am. America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall stage in Tucson, Arizona, to perform his newest stand-up routine on September 4, 2025, at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 9, at 10am. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll. His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn: Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, and Seinlanguage) and a children’s book (Halloween). He stars in the Emmy-nominated comedy film, Unfrosted, whichhe directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

