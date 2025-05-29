Big 12 Champion Arizona Wildcats Baseball Readies for Eugene NCAA Regional

The No. 21 Arizona Wildcats (39-18), with a Big 12 Championship title in tow, head north to Oregon to begin the NCAA Tournament journey at the Eugene NCAA Regional alongside the No. 5 Oregon Ducks, the Cal Poly Mustangs, and the Utah Valley Wolverines.



The 2-seed Wildcats open play at the Eugene NCAA Regional on Friday, May 30 against Cal Poly with a first pitch on ESPN+ set for 1:00 p.m. MST. The game will also be broadcast live on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM with play-by-play from Brian Jeffries.



Arizona is playing in their 44th NCAA Tournament, a mark that ranks sixth all-time among Division I programs. The Wildcats have now made five consecutive Regionals, including in all four years under head coach Chip Hale.



The complete bracket for the Eugene NCAA Regional can be found HERE.

Every game at the Eugene NCAA Regional will be televised on the ESPN family of networks with Roxy Bernstein (PxP) and Wes Clements (Analyst) on the call. All games involving Arizona will also be broadcast live on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM with play-by-play from Brian Jeffries.

Arizona’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, by way of winning the Big 12 Championship, marks the program’s 44th NCAA Tournament appearance, the sixth most among all Division I programs.

The Wildcats have played 57 games against Oregon and hold a 29-27-1 edge in the all-time series. Arizona also holds an advantage in their all-time series against Cal Poly (2-0) and Utah Valley (19-3).

Shortstop Mason White currently ranks second in program history with 45 career home runs. He now sits 10 home runs shy of a tie for the Arizona record. Of his 45 career home runs, 32 have been hit away from Hi Corbett Field at road/neutral venues.

Reliever Tony Pluta, the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, currently leads the conference and ranks tied for eighth nationally with 12 saves. His 12 saves are the second most in a single season in program history, one shy of Jason Stoffel’s record 13 saves in 2008.

SOME REGIONAL THEMES: The No. 21 Arizona Wildcats begin their NCAA postseason journey with a trip to the Eugene NCAA Regional this weekend at PK Park…The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will play host to the Wildcats, the Cal Poly Mustangs, and the Utah Valley Wolverines…The four teams in the Eugene Regional, three of which are automatic qualifiers by way of their respective conference tournaments, have a combined winning percentage of .670 (154-76) this season…All games at the Eugene NCAA Regional will be televised on the ESPN family of networks with Roxy Bernstein (PxP) and Wes Clements (Analyst) on the call…All games involving Arizona will also be broadcast live on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM featuring play-by-play from Brian Jeffries…Arizona’s 44 NCAA Tournament appearances are the sixth most among all Division I baseball programs…Since the NCAA Tournament adopted the Super Regional format in 1999, the Wildcats have made 14 Regional appearances and advanced to the Super Regional round five times, most recently in 2021.

Arizona is participating in their 44th NCAA Tournament, the sixth most in Division I history.

The Wildcats are participating in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season, marking the second longest streak in program history. The program’s longest streak was 14 consecutive tournament appearances from 1950-63.

Head coach Chip Hale is only the second coach in program history to lead their team to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first four years, joining Frank Sancet, who made 14 straight tournament appearances from 1950-63.

Arizona sports an all-time winning record of 75-52 (.591) in the Regional/District round of the NCAA Baseball Championship, with 20 Regional/District championships (last: 2021).

Since the NCAA Baseball Championship format changed in 1999, Arizona has advanced to five Super Regional competitions.

Arizona’s current roster features a combined 102 at-bats and 11.1 innings of NCAA Tournament experience.

Source: Arizona Athletics