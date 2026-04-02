2026 Gootter-Jensen Foundation Grand Slam Gala Celebrating 21 Years of Life-Saving Work April 10, 2026

The Gootter-Jensen Foundation will host its 2026 Grand Slam Dinner on Friday, April 10 at 6:00 p.m. at The Westin La Paloma Resort, marking 21 years of lifesaving impact in the fight against Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD).

Founded in memory of Steven M. Gootter, who died from SCD in 2005, the Foundation has grown into a powerful community-driven effort dedicated to prevention, awareness, and survival. Today, SCD claims more than 1,000 lives each day in the United States—making the Foundation’s mission as urgent as ever.

A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the 2026 Gootter-Jensen Philanthropic Award to G.S. Jaggi and Reema Jaggi, recognized for their exceptional generosity and lasting contributions to the Southern Arizona community.

Through the Jaggi Family Foundation, the couple has supported numerous organizations, including Fox Tucson Theatre, Tu Nidito, Casa de los Niños, Children’s Museum Tucson, Salpointe Catholic High School, University of Arizona Athletics, the Center for Neurosciences, and the India Society of Southern Arizona. G.S. Jaggi is an entrepreneur and founder of the Jaggi Family Office, with a focus on real estate and technology. Reema Jaggi is a nonprofit leader, Principal of the Jaggi Family Office, and founder of Desinet.org, a platform connecting Tucson’s Indian community. Together, they exemplify a deep commitment to service and philanthropy.

Expanding Lifesaving Impact

The Foundation has distributed more than 600 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across Southern Arizona, placing them in schools, nonprofit organizations, places of worship, and public safety agencies.

In 2026, the Foundation was awarded a $65,000 grant from Angel Charity to further expand access to lifesaving equipment. This funding will support the purchase and placement of 50 AEDs in Pima County high schools and youth sports organizations that currently lack access or rely on outdated devices.

Each AED placement includes comprehensive CPR and AED training, delivered in partnership with the University of Arizona Resuscitation Education and CPR Training (REACT) program and University of Arizona medical students. The initiative also supports Arizona law requiring AED access in high schools with athletic programs.

Tickets to attend the Grand Slam Gala are $350 per person and include Cocktails, Dinner, and Silent Auction, Live Music. Sponsorship packages are also available. For details and to purchase tickets visit www.gootterjensen.org/annual-grand-slam.

Advancing Research to Prevent SCD

Beyond equipment distribution, the Foundation continues to fund groundbreaking research focused on prevention and survival. Several supported studies have gone on to receive additional funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the American Heart Association (AHA).

Current research includes a clinical trial studying Genistein, a compound found in soybeans that may reduce inflammation and lower SCD risk. Another study examines how environmental factors such as air pollution and microplastics may trigger arrhythmia, with the goal of identifying new preventative therapies.

For more than two decades, the Gootter-Jensen Foundation has remained a labor of love—transforming loss into action and building a legacy of awareness, innovation, and lifesaving impact throughout Southern Arizona.