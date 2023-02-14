UArizona Named No. 1 Producer of Fulbright Scholars

The University of Arizona is tied for No. 1 among U.S. research institutions and set a new university record with 17 Fulbright Scholars.

By Nick Prevenas, University Communications

The University of Arizona has been ranked the nation’s top producer of Fulbright Scholars, setting a new university record for the number of faculty and researchers to receive Fulbright U.S. Scholar awards.

A total of 17 UArizona faculty members and researchers received Fulbrights in 2022-2023, besting the university’s previous record of 11, set in 2020-2021. That number placed the university at No. 1 nationally, tied with Pennsylvania State University.

“We are thrilled to see so many of our researchers and educators honored as Fulbright Scholars,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “This record-breaking number reflects our institution’s commitment to translating our teaching and research excellence throughout the world.”

Each year, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announces the top-producing institutions for the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. The 2022-23 data reflects the total number of Fulbright awards offered to individuals affiliated with an institution. The Chronicle of Higher Education publishes the lists annually.

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program sends American scholars and professionals abroad to lecture or conduct research for up to a year. Below is a list of this year’s UArizona Fulbright Scholar awardees, along with the nations in which they plan to conduct their research and their host institution.

Sarah Abney , researcher in environmental sciences, Mexico, Center for Scientific Research of Yucatan

, researcher in environmental sciences, Mexico, Center for Scientific Research of Yucatan Albertina Antognini , professor in the James E. Rogers College of Law, Sweden, University of Stockholm

, professor in the James E. Rogers College of Law, Sweden, University of Stockholm Dr. Jefferey Burgess , professor of public health, Australia, Monash University

, professor of public health, Australia, Monash University Betul Czerkawski , professor of instructional design and technology, Poland, University of Warsaw

, professor of instructional design and technology, Poland, University of Warsaw Albrecht Classen , University Distinguished Professor of German Studies, Egypt, Cairo University

, University Distinguished Professor of German Studies, Egypt, Cairo University Wilson de Lima Silva , assistant professor in the Department of Linguistics, Colombia, Universidad de los Andes

, assistant professor in the Department of Linguistics, Colombia, Universidad de los Andes Richard Eaton , professor in the Department of History, India

, professor in the Department of History, India Carmen King de Ramirez , associate professor of Spanish and Portuguese, Mexico, University of Sonora

, associate professor of Spanish and Portuguese, Mexico, University of Sonora Emily Kotay , assistant director of international research, Germany, The German-American Fulbright Commission

, assistant director of international research, Germany, The German-American Fulbright Commission Dr. Richard Lane , professor of psychiatry, psychology and neuroscience, Austria, Sigmund Freud Museum

, professor of psychiatry, psychology and neuroscience, Austria, Sigmund Freud Museum Benjamin Lawrance , professor of history, South Africa, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University

, professor of history, South Africa, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University Diana Liverman , Regents Professor of Geography and Development, Canada, University of Ottawa

, Regents Professor of Geography and Development, Canada, University of Ottawa Purnima Madhivanan , associate professor in the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, India, Public Health Research Institute of India and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

, associate professor in the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, India, Public Health Research Institute of India and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Jonathon Reinhardt , professor of English and second language acquisition and teaching, Germany, Leuphana University of Luneburg

, professor of English and second language acquisition and teaching, Germany, Leuphana University of Luneburg Jennifer Verdolin , assistant professor in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment, Uganda, Conservation Through Public Health

, assistant professor in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment, Uganda, Conservation Through Public Health Mohan Tanniru , adjunct professor of public health, Canada, Lakehead University

, adjunct professor of public health, Canada, Lakehead University Andrew Woods, Milton O. Riepe Professor of Law & Distinguished Legal Scholar, Denmark, University of Copenhagen

In addition, Mercury “Merc” Fox, a researcher at the UArizona Udall Center for Studies in Public Policy and executive director of the university’s Center of Excellence in Data for Society, was recently named a Fulbright Specialist and will take part in a project at the Parliament of Uganda.

In October, UArizona was recognized as a Fulbright HSI Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The honor recognizes the university’s high level of engagement, as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, with the Fulbright Program.

In addition to the university being a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, four UArizona students were awarded Fulbright Student awards. The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers fellowships for graduating college seniors, graduate students, young professionals and artists to research, study or teach English abroad for one academic year.

This year’s student awardees will pursue projects in the following countries.

Alma Anides Morales , a doctoral student in soil, water and environmental sciences, will study and do research in Mexico.

, a doctoral student in soil, water and environmental sciences, will study and do research in Mexico. Hannah Doskicz , an undergraduate student in Spanish and biochemistry, will do an English Teaching Assistantship in Mexico.

, an undergraduate student in Spanish and biochemistry, will do an English Teaching Assistantship in Mexico. Nicole Duby , who completed undergraduate degrees in French and psychology, will do an English Teaching Assistantship in Luxembourg.

, who completed undergraduate degrees in French and psychology, will do an English Teaching Assistantship in Luxembourg. Samantha Goodrich, a doctoral student in history, will study and do research in Turkey.

“The Fulbright Program is internationally renowned for its ability to translate academic research into meaningful, measurable impact on an international level,” said Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell, senior vice president for research and innovation. “I am proud to see University of Arizona faculty and students recognized and supported by a program that exemplifies the best of what we can achieve through cross-cultural collaboration.”

UArizona’s Fulbright Week this year is March 27-31, with several events scheduled.

The Institute of International Education will host a virtual information session for faculty, researchers and staff on the Fulbright U.S. Scholar program at 11 a.m. on March 29. Those interested can register online.

World Learning will host a virtual information session for faculty and staff on the Fulbright Specialist program at 10 a.m. on March 30. Those interested can register online.

There will be an in-person panel presentation on the Fulbright experience with a reception to follow on March 29 from 4-6 p.m. in the amphitheater of the W.A. Franke Honors College.

More information about UArizona’s Fulbright Program can be found on the Research, Innovation & Impact website.

Multiple offices across campus regularly provide workshops on the Fulbright experience and provide application support for students, faculty, staff and recent alumni. The International Student Services and International Faculty and Scholars offices in University of Arizona International support international Fulbright Students and Scholars who come to UArizona to study or conduct research.

The Fulbright Program was created to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. Fulbright is the world’s largest and most diverse international educational exchange program. The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Fulbright is active in more than 160 countries worldwide and partners with participating governments, host institutions, corporations and foundations in foreign countries and in the United States. Since its inception in 1946, more than 400,000 scholars have participated in the Fulbright Program. More information is available on the Fulbright Program website.