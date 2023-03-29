Northmarq Secures $44.9 million in Construction Financing for Amavida in Marana

Northmarq’s Debt and Equity team of Brandon Harrington and Tyler Woodard secured $44.9 million in construction financing for the development of Amavida in Marana. The capital stack included a senior construction loan with a bank, and preferred equity from a real estate private equity firm. The ground-up multifamily project is being developed by a partnership between Ascent Companies and Vanderbuild.

Located just northwest of Tucson in the fastest growing community in Southern Arizona, the developer is planning to break ground on Amavida in the next few weeks. The project, on the southside of West Ina Road, is a ground-up development including 200 units, clubhouse, fitness center, pool, entertainment lawns, BBQs and dog parks.

Amavida will also feature a 3.5-acre private park. The community will have a unit mix of 84 one-bedroom units, 104 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units and will include eight residential buildings with a parking ratio of 1.89 parking spaces per unit.



“It’s great to see this deal get closed for the Ascent/Vanderbuild team. Amavida is going to be a great addition to the Marana and Tucson area, bringing much needed housing to the submarket,” said Harrington. “Marana and the Southern Arizona corridor along I-10 continues to see strong economic development and population growth and Amavida is situated to take advantage to the demand for housing in the area.”