Tucson Botanical Gardens Ranks No. 4 in U.S.

BizTUCSONMarch 29, 2023
Tucson Botanical Gardens has placed fourth in the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest for Best Botanical Garden.

“We want to thank the Tucson community and fans of TBG for voting for us,” said Michelle Conklin, executive director of the Tucson Botanical Gardens. “Thanks to you, this public garden is receiving national recognition and we are able to broadly showcase our mission: connecting people with plants and nature through art, science, history and culture.”

TBG was one of 20 gardens selected for the Best Botanical Gardens category.  Voting by the public narrowed the list down to the top ten. Voting began Feb. 6 and closed Mar. 6 .

See the entire the 10Best list here: 10Best.com

