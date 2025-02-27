Angel Charity to Grant $1.75 Million to Tucson Nonprofits

For more than four decades, Angel Charity has been recognized as the “Halo for Hire” in Pima County. Its generous donors, combined with the support of volunteer membership, have granted over $33 million to improve the lives of more than one million children. Angel Charity for Children has announced that it will grant $1.75 million to fund eight organizations serving the needs of children in Pima County.

Each year, Angel Charity for Children members select Impact and Opportunity Grant beneficiaries. This year, Angel Charity for Children selected Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona and San Miguel High School as its 2025 Impact Grant beneficiaries, in addition to six additional nonprofits as its Opportunity Grant beneficiaries.

“Angel Charity for Children is proud to grant a record-breaking $1.75 million to eight incredible beneficiaries this year, including San Miguel High School and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona. This new milestone in our 43rd year reflects the generosity and dedication of our members, donors, and community partners,” said Vicky Curtis, 2025 Angel Charity for Children General Chair. “We are delighted to have the ability to support organizations that provide critical resources and opportunities for children in need. We are excited to embark on another year of transformative giving and invite the community to join us in making a difference.”

The 2025 Impact Grant Beneficiary, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, Inc. is slated to receive $856,697. The funding will transform the newly purchased building into a safe and supportive Mentoring Activity Center, a vibrant hub of connection, learning and growth for at-risk children in our community.

San Miguel High School is slated to receive $568,000 to purchase four 12-passenger vans and two 18-passenger minibuses, which are essential to their Corporate Work Study program. SMHS students take a full college preparatory course load and the CWS program provides internships to students working in corporations and earning nearly 40% of their school tuition. CWS provides student transportation to corporations and the six new vehicles will allow uninterrupted and continuous student transport to their internships.

Angel Charity’s six Opportunity Grant beneficiaries, set to receive a collective sum of $327,840.76, include the following organizations: