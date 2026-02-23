New UA Housing Project to Support Student Success

By Logan Burtch-Buus, University Communications

The University of Arizona celebrated a new student success milestone Thursday afternoon when the Arizona Board of Regents approved plans for a future residence hall. Scheduled to open in time for the fall 2028 semester, the residence hall will house more than 1,200 students and will foster community, collaboration and academic achievement as an on-campus housing option.

Located on the northwest corner of East Speedway Boulevard and North Campbell Avenue, the facility will also house student support services and amenities.

The new residence hall will support the U of A’s expectation that first-year students live on campus beginning in fall 2026, an expectation that applies to first-time, full-time students, with exceptions for students living within 30 miles of campus or facing specific circumstances or hardships.

A proven predictor

Living on campus is a proven predictor of student success, said President Suresh Garimella.

“As Arizona’s premier land-grant university, we are committed to doing everything we can to promote student success,” Garimella said. “The benefits to undergraduate students of living on campus as a component of their learning experience are clear from our own experience and that nationwide. This project helps meet our on-campus housing goals, and invests in our students and the impact they will have in Arizona and the world after earning their degrees. I’m grateful to the regents for voting to move it forward.”

“I’m encouraged and gratified by the University of Arizona doubling down on student success, and I’m proud to support this expansion of on-campus housing,” said Regent Fred DuVal. “Providing a quality residential housing experience to more students is essential to the U of A reaching its ambitious goals.”

Since 1988, first-year students living on campus have averaged 81% first-to-second-year retention, compared to 73% for those living off campus, according to University Analytics and Institutional Research data. UAIR also reports that students who live on campus for at least one year have a 50% higher four-year graduation rate than those who never live on campus. On-campus living provides students with extra layers of safety, including CatCard-controlled access to residence halls, University of Arizona Police Department presence, emergency blue light phones and late-night transportation services.

“The changes we are making to the residential experience mark an exciting new era for student success at the U of A,” said Amanda Kraus, vice president for student affairs. “We are changing the culture of the undergraduate experience to better support students’ success and sense of belonging.”

The new residence hall will align with student preferences for more suite-style units, offer programming and support services and replace more than 600 residential beds that will be phased out elsewhere on campus.

New solar project, academic programs

In addition to approving the new residence hall project, the board advanced a pair of initiatives that strengthen the U of A’s academic offerings and commitment to sustainability.

Subject to state approval, the university will lease 616 acres of unoccupied land northwest of Biosphere 2 and across State Route 77 to develop a new 120-megawatt solar array, and a 120-megawatt battery storage facility. The site may also support future research collaborations in renewable energy and agrivoltaics.

Vesper Energy, a Texas-based developer of solar and energy storage products, will build and operate the facility.

The board also approved three new bachelor of science degrees at the U of A, each intended to provide students with the skills and firsthand experience necessary for an ever-evolving job market. The new degrees are in genetics and genomics from the College of Science, agriculture and applied economics from the College of Agriculture, Life & Environmental Sciences and cyber operations from the College of Information Science.

Each of the new academic programs will enroll students for the fall 2026 semester.

Pictured above – The Arizona Board of Regents approved plans for a future residence hall located on the northwest corner of East Speedway Boulevard and North Campbell Avenue. Scheduled to open in time for the fall 2028 semester, the new facility will house more than 1,200 students and support the U of A's expectation that all first-year students live on campus. Illustration courtesy The University of Arizona.