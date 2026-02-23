Arizona Trade Mission to Taiwan Delivers New Global Semiconductor Company to Region

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation welcomed Taiwan-based startup, Jiann Sheng Machinery & Electric Industrial Co., into its incubator program, marking a direct outcome of the Taiwan trade mission led by the Arizona Commerce Authority.

The company’s arrival strengthens Southern Arizona’s semiconductor ecosystem and expands international manufacturing and economic ties.

During the September 2025 workforce-focused delegation visit to Taiwan, ACA brought together over 50 Arizona businesses and community leaders. Southern Arizona was represented by a diverse group of organizations, including Pima County Economic Development, University of Arizona, Tech Parks Arizona and UACI.

UACI Executive Director Casey Carrillo participated in a full schedule of strategic meetings and conferences, building lasting relationships with Taiwan-based companies and organizations to promote global collaboration and economic growth.

One of the most impactful connections from the visit was with JSEDM, a Taiwan-based machinery manufacturer specializing in Wire Cut EDM and Diamond Wire Saw technologies used across critical industries such as optics, aerospace, semiconductors, defense, and precision manufacturing.

Beginning in March, JSEDM will join UACI’s virtual program, gaining access to mentorship, the UACI Program Roadmap© and its expansive digital resource hub. This marks the first phase of JSEDM’s expansion into the U.S. market, starting in Arizona.

“The goal is to have our machines at Tech Parks Arizona for both demonstration and test trials, allowing us to introduce new cutting solutions to the Arizona market,” said Tsung-Hsun “Tony” Yang, R&D manager at JSEDM. “Joining UACI provides us with the guidance and regional insight needed to understand our customer base better and move closer to that goal.”

Pima County Economic Development has already demonstrated its support by sponsoring JSEDM’s first six months of participation in UACI programming. This aligns with Pima County’s Economic Development strategy by creating a robust ecosystem in Southern Arizona that supports the semiconductor industry.

“By investing early in companies like JSEDM, we’re strengthening Southern Arizona’s role in the global semiconductor supply chain and ensuring our region remains competitive, innovative, and well-positioned for long-term growth,” said Heath Vescovi-Chiordi, director of economic development for Pima County.

The company’s arrival complements growing Arizona-Taiwan collaboration, including the University of Arizona’s recent Talent and Innovation Hub with National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University. This partnership strengthens Arizona–Taiwan collaboration by advancing workforce development, student education, and applied research aligned with industry needs.

Complementing these efforts, UACI plays a critical role in translating international partnerships into local economic impact by supporting global companies entering the region.

UACI has delivered impactful Soft Landings experiences for dozens of international startups and has been recognized as a Soft Landings Designee by the International Business Innovation Association since 2020. UACI will provide custom programming aligned with JSEDM’s market-entry goals while also facilitating connections with regional partners to help navigate Arizona’s business landscape.

UACI Executive Director Casey Carrillo said, “JSEDM’s onboarding is a clear example of how international trade missions can create long-term economic impact for Arizona. By combining tailored Soft Landings programming with the strength of our regional partners, UACI is proud to help bridge global innovation with regional opportunity. We look forward to supporting JSEDM as they explore the U.S. market and build lasting roots in Arizona.”

Pictured above – Caption info: UACI Executive Director Casey Carrillo, JSEDM R&D Manager Tsung-Hsun "Tony" Yang, JSEDM President Winnie Chang and JSEDM Project Manager Johnny Yang