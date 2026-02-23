Kino Sports Complex Chosen as FIFA World Cup Team Base Camp, Training Site

Kino Sports Complex will serve as a team base camp training site for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, hosting the Iran National Team, beginning in June.

The selection continues a recent run of international recognition for Kino, following its designation as a World Baseball Classic Qualifier site in March 2025.

“We’re excited to be a part of another international, world-class athletic competition and continue growing Kino’s reputation for having elite facilities for multiple sporting events,” said Sarah Horvath, director of the Kino Sports Complex. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to show off Kino and Pima County.”

After identifying Kino as a potential base camp site in December 2024, FIFA supported the qualified national teams in the selection of their base camps for this year’s FIFA World Cup™, which will be played in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

IR Iran is scheduled to begin training at Kino in early June in advance of FIFA World Cup group play.

“Our goal is to be a welcoming camp environment and provide the best possible experience for the team to prepare and be successful in the tournament,” Horvath said.

The 48 teams are divided in 12 groups of four, with each team playing the three other opponents in its group. The top two teams in each group and the eight third-place teams with the most points advance to the single-elimination Round of 32.

The Iran National Team, which is in Group G, will play New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, Belgium in Los Angeles on June 21, and Egypt in Seattle on June 26. The team could remain at Kino through its Round of 32 match, if it advances.

Horvath acknowledged the efforts of multiple community partners.

FC Tucson brought the opportunity to be a base camp to Kino and assisted with the initial pitch presentation. Visit Tucson signed an agreement with FIFA that allowed the complex to qualify as a training site. The Southern Arizona Sports, Tourism, & Film Authority helped with both agreements and assisted on site tours.

“Landing an opportunity of this magnitude was no easy feat and took everyone working together,” Horvath said. “And our grounds crew works tirelessly to maintain our world-class facilities.”

Kino Sports Complex plays host to numerous youth, amateur and professional sporting events each year, including soccer, baseball, rugby, football, lacrosse, softball, and pickleball. The complex also serves as a venue to multiple entertainment, cultural, and business events throughout the year.

Kino is home to the professional soccer club FC Tucson, has hosted Major League Soccer preseason, and supports year-round amateur and youth soccer competition at the local, regional and national levels.