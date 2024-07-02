Pima Community College Gets Highest Honor for Annual Report

For the 32nd consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Pima Community College for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR).

The report for the year ended June 30, 2023, has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“Our employees are dedicated to their roles as stewards of public funds,” said David Bea, executive vice chancellor for finance and administration. “This award demonstrates the College’s commitment to transparent and timely reporting of financial information while providing a comprehensive overview of our operational performance.”

GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 24,000 members and the communities they serve. The association is headquartered in Chicago.