Josh Wright Named Chief Facilities and Planning Officer at University of Arizona

The University of Arizona has named Josh Wright as its new chief facilities and planning officer, where he will lead Facilities Services, Sustainability, and Space Strategy and Management in support of the university’s strategic imperatives. Wright brings more than two decades of leadership experience in public administration, capital planning and sustainable development across Arizona.

“Josh Wright is a dynamic, solutions-driven leader whose experience across Arizona’s public sector makes him uniquely suited to lead our facilities and planning teams,” said John Arnold, the university’s chief financial officer. “He understands how to manage and modernize complex systems, deliver sustainable infrastructure, and support the operational needs of a world-class research university.”

Most recently, Wright served as city manager for Chandler, Arizona, the state’s fourth-largest city, where he oversaw a multibillion-dollar capital improvement program and led planning across land use, transportation, facilities and utilities. His public service career also includes roles as town manager for Wickenburg and director of strategic initiatives for the Town of Marana. Across these roles, he has earned a strong reputation for managing complex infrastructure systems, launching energy and water conservation initiatives, and building partnerships between government, the private sector and higher education institutions.

A University of Arizona alumnus, Wright holds bachelor’s degrees in psychology and religious studies and a Master of Public Administration. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Public Administration at Valdosta State University and holds executive education certification from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. His career in public service began at the University of Arizona as director of the student-run Safe Ride Program.

“This is more than a professional milestone, it’s a homecoming,” Wright said. “The U of A helped shape my career, and I’m honored to return and contribute to its bold future, to enhance the physical spaces and systems that empower students, faculty and staff to succeed. Together, we’ll deliver forward-looking, sustainable facilities that reflect the university’s values and meet the needs of our campus community and the state of Arizona.”

Wright begins his role later this summer.