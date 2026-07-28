Downtown Marana Project to Move Forward

The Town of Marana was notified that the Downtown Marana project can officially move forward after the Arizona Supreme Court denied a petition for review, bringing the legal challenge to the project to a close.

Following the Town Council’s approval of a lease and development agreement with Marana Urban in December 2025, a political action committee filed referendum petitions challenging the agreement. The town rejected the petitions on the grounds that the approval of a development agreement is an administrative act rather than a legislative act and is therefore not subject to referendum under the Arizona Constitution.

That determination was subsequently upheld by both the Pima County Superior Court and the Arizona Court of Appeals. The Arizona Supreme Court’s decision to deny review leaves those rulings in place.

With the legal process complete, the project can now advance into the design phase.

“This is an exciting milestone for our community,” said Town Manager Terry Rozema. “For years, we’ve heard from residents that they want a true gathering place where people can connect, dine, celebrate and create memories.”

The Downtown Marana project will transform approximately 19 acres of town-owned property east of Marana Main Street and north of Civic Center Drive into a mixed-use entertainment district featuring restaurants, retail, public gathering spaces, a hotel, and other community amenities. Development will occur in multiple phases, with design work for the first phase to begin soon.

“Now, we’ll take the next step toward delivering a one-of-a-kind downtown that reflects the character of Marana and serves our community for generations to come,” said Rozema.

Image courtesy The Town of Marana