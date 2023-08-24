Children’s Museum Tucson Gets $242,000 Grant to Improve Accessibility

Children’s Museum Tucson received a $242,000 Museums for America grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

IMLS, a national organization that supports innovation in U.S. museums and libraries, selected Children’s Museum Tucson from among 568 grant applicants. One of only two organizations in the State of Arizona to receive a 2023 Museums For America award, CMT will use the funds to support its continued efforts to create inclusive, accessible environments for children and their families to play and learn.

This fall, CMT will revive its free “I am a Scientist!” afterschool program for students at neighboring Safford and Carrillo schools, building on the original IMLS-funded program with bilingual education. IMLS funding supports bilingual Adventure Learning Tours and Outreach for Title I schools and free Discovery Nights at the Museum, expanding STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) program offerings for families and young learners onsite and throughout Southern Arizona

“Accessibility and Inclusion are the pillars that hold up the Museum’s mission of play-based engagement,” said CMT Executive Director Hilary Van Alsburg. “This grant is so important to the museum’s ongoing efforts to serve as a valuable educational resource for traditionally marginalized communities from throughout the region.”

Since investing in bilingual programming, CMT has seen an increase in attendance from a wider geographic area. This support aligns with the museum’s expansion plans, which will accommodate greater opportunities for collaborative programming with schools and organizations throughout Southern Arizona.