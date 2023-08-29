Nana’s Kitchen Wins First Taste of Marana Award

Discover Marana has announced the inaugural winner of the Taste of Marana Standout Restaurant Award, which recognizes local restaurants that offer exceptional food, service and community involvement.

Nana’s Kitchen is a family-owned and operated restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine with fresh ingredients and homemade tortillas. Nana’s Kitchen has been a staple in Marana for 15 years and has won numerous accolades, including the World’s Best Margarita for two years in a row.

The award was presented to Nana’s Kitchen owners Javier Teran and his wife Sandra, along with Maria Hernandez, the inspiration behind the restaurant’s name and recipes. The award also honors Marco Teran, creator of the signature drinks.

Javier Teran was overjoyed by the award. “Thank you, this is truly an honor. Hope to continue and make Marana proud to have us here.”

The presentation took place at the Marana Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting on Aug. 17 at the Highlands at Dove Mountain with more than 160 attendees. The keynote speaker for the event was U.S. Congressman Juan Ciscomani from Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.

“The owners are kind, friendly, welcoming and genuine,” said Brian Keeley, a frequent diner and supporter of Nana’s Kitchen who helped with the nomination. “They treat every customer like family and if you eat there, you will notice how many repeat customers are greeted with a hug. The owners give back to the community and its customers by doing fundraisers for causes that they believe in. To sum it all up, Nana’s Restaurant is a small local business, that is owned and operated by genuinely good people who serve up delicious food and drinks.”