Applied Energetics Gets $1.99 Million, Multi-Year Contract with Office of Naval Research

Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in the advancement of ultrashort pulse laser technologies, has been awarded a $1.99 million, two-year contract from the Department of the Navy, Office of Naval Research, to develop a high-peak and high-average power ultra-short pulse optical system.

The system is expected to demonstrate effects compatible with multiple Navy platforms and missions with an attractive size, weight and power-cooling footprint. Applied Energetics’ continuing development efforts in collaboration with ONR signify the importance of sustained development and maturation of USP-based directed energy systems to support the Navy’s technological priorities.

“We are thrilled to have the continued support of ONR in developing and demonstrating the value USP technologies can bring to critical Navy missions,” said Dr. Greg Quarles, president and CEO of Applied Energetics. “This development effort will allow us to continue innovating and shaping the future of directed energy for national security applications. We believe this award is an important next step in the evolution of our technology, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with ONR.”

Applied Energetics utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.