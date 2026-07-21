KB Homes Opens Enclaves at Tumamoc

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., has announced the opening of Enclaves at Tumamoc, a new community offering personalized homes in Tucson.

Enclaves at Tumamoc at a Glance:

Price: From the low $300,000s

From the low $300,000s Location: Tucson, at the corner of West St. Mary’s Road and West Anklam Road near Interstate 10

Tucson, at the corner of West St. Mary’s Road and West Anklam Road near Interstate 10 Home type: One- and two-story, single-family detached homes

One- and two-story, single-family detached homes Bedrooms/baths: Up to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths

Enclaves at Tumamoc is located near Interstate 10 and the Sun Link Streetcar, which provide access to some of Tucson’s major employers, including Raytheon, Caterpillar, St. Mary’s Hospital and Banner – University Medical Center. The new neighborhood is also within walking distance of Pima Community College West Campus and minutes away from University of Arizona.

Enclaves at Tumamoc is close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown Tucson and Mercado San Agustín. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the proximity to Starr Pass, Tucson Mountain Park and Tumamoc Hill Trail.

The homes at Enclaves at Tumamoc are designed for contemporary living, with modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Homebuyers can personalize their new home, from floor plan and exterior style to where they live in the community, and then bring their vision to life at the KB Home Design Studio, where they can select from a wide range of interior design choices that fit their style and budget.

“With Enclaves at Tumamoc, we’re bringing a new-home community to a central location close to Downtown Tucson, University of Arizona and the area’s major employers,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division. “At KB Home, we focus on creating value through competitive, transparent pricing and giving buyers the ability to personalize their home based on what matters most to them. We put them in control, so they’re not paying for features they don’t value or compromising on ones they do.”

KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet, offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings compared to new homes without certification.

Photo courtesy KB homes