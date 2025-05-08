Morganstern Named Board Chairman for Perimeter Bicycling of America, Including El Tour de Tucson

Steve Morganstern has been there and done that when it comes to cycling. He’s a cycling business owner. And he rides consistently throughout Tucson and beyond.

In fact, he’s been a cyclist for 40-plus years.

He’s now the board chairman for Perimeter Bicycling of America, including El Tour de Tucson. He replaces Shawna Ruboyianes, who recently ended her two-year term.

“I want to see it continue to grow,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t want it to get too big where it loses its value. But I’d like to see more industry (types) use it as a consumer-facing day of cycling or Expo to help with the growth. I’d also like to see more families and youth cyclists get involved in the sport as it changes with the advent of E-bikes and technology that helps get people outside.”

Since COVID – in 2020 – he’s seen a new audience get into cycling “because they couldn’t do anything else, and they really enjoyed the freedom of being on a bike. It gave them the ability to explore all that Tucson (and other locations) has to offer.”

It’s about the next generation of cyclists without losing the current ones. Again, he knows of what he speaks. He was once a young rider, who fell in love with the sport/activity.

He has been riding since he was 11 years old, inspired by his then neighbors when they took him on a ride in his boyhood state of Ohio.

“I remember it being fun; there was exploration that came with it,” he said. “There was a sense of community, and I remember being part of a number of community rides back then to now. And there was a challenge to riding.”

Undoubtedly, he never lost the love of all of it.

“It waned when I was in college and when I didn’t have much time to do it, but I immediately took it back up after college,” he said.

It still has all that charm. It was heightened when he became part of El Tour’s board in 2019. He’s owned Bicycle Ranch of Tucson since 2013.

“Steve has been a leader in the Tucson bicycle and business community for many years,” said TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour’s executive director. “He has a passion for cycling that has helped elevate our events during his tenure.”

Morganstern has been riding in El Tour since 1991and “have done it pretty much every year since,” he said.

“I love what it does for the community,” he said. “Tucson, in general, benefits so much from event. It draws so many people. It helps advance so many small charities that don’t have the avenues to raise funds.

“It’s known around the world. As I’ve gotten into the cycling industry, I’ve met people from all over who know of the ride. They say, ‘this is on my bucket list.’ It’s a pride moment.”

He also sees many of the cycling events have shrunk in attendance while El Tour has increased in attendance. The last two years, El Tour has had nearly 10,000 cyclists.

“We’ve done a nice job of marketing the event, where we offer so many options to participate in,” he said. “We offer something for everyone. You can either ride in the event or race in the event.”