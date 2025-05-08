Eller College of Management Announces 2025 Breakfast with the Economists

Annual event presented by JPMorgan Chase takes place June 3, 2025

The Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona announced the date for its upcoming 2025 Breakfast with the Economists. The event is set to take place Tuesday, June 3 at The Westin La Paloma Resort.

Eller’s own George Hammond and former Chase Chief Economist Anthony Chan will serve as keynote speakers, offering analysis and insights on what to expect for the future of Tucson and U.S. economies as attendees enjoy breakfast.

“The annual Breakfast with the Economists is an engaging and informative experience for guests,” says Karthik Kannan, Dean and Halle Chair in Leadership of the Eller College. “Participants will gain significant knowledge about the current state of the economy in Tucson, throughout the state of Arizona and around the country, as well as hear the expert forecasts of George Hammond and Anthony Chan, whose insights are invaluable. We also want to extend our gratitude for JPMorgan Chase’s support in presenting this event.”

Topics will include:

The significant deceleration of Arizona’s economy last year

The decline in the pace of gains in jobs, population, taxable sales and personal income

The vast increase in single-family permits, combined with low housing affordability

The tight labor market, despite slowing growth

Low unemployment

Slow employment cost growth as job churn lost momentum

The session will also address questions such as:

Where are the global, national, state and local economies headed next?

How will tariffs, deportations and federal layoffs impact the U.S. and Arizona?

Is the country headed for a recession?

Will interest rates trend down or spike up?

When will housing affordability improve?

Is inflation headed for another big surge?

Will stock prices surge or melt down?

Registration is now open with early bird pricing available. The cost per person is $100++ or $1,000++ per table of 10. These costs will increase by $5 per person on Sunday, May 18. Guests may register via eventbrite.com/e/2025-eller-breakfast-with-the-economists-tickets-1306866235089?aff=oddtdtcreator through Sunday, May 25, after which registration will close.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the event, which will be held in the Grand Canyon Ballroom at The Westin La Paloma Resort. The event runs from 8-9:30 a.m.

For more information about the 2025 Breakfast with the Economists, call 520-621-2155 or email outlook@eller.arizona.edu. For more about the Eller College of Management, visit eller.arizona.edu.

About the University of Arizona Eller College of Management: Home to 8,100 undergraduate and 1,300 graduate students, the University of Arizona Eller College of Management is a comprehensive business school with a global reputation for innovative research, rigorous curriculum, a distinguished faculty, excellence in entrepreneurship and social responsibility. The college’s mission is to support and develop a community of scholars and learners whose knowledge, integrity and entrepreneurial spirit will transform business and society. For more, visit eller.arizona.edu.

