David Denos Named VP, Commercial Sales Manager of Vantage West Credit Union

Vantage West Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of David Denos as VP, Commercial Sales Manager. In this role, Denos will lead efforts to ensure Vantage West continues to deliver a comprehensive suite of commercial products and services, while overseeing a high-performing lending and deposit team serving the Tucson and Phoenix markets.

Denos has over 15 years of experience in commercial and financial services. He’s a strong advocate for local and rural small businesses, working diligently to support their growth and success.

In his previous roles, Denos led a team of global staff in Europe and Japan to execute loan approvals and closings. developed risk rating policy and underwriting procedures and implemented a remote loan product officer program that onboarded and trained additional resources in Texas and Oregon, driving commercial loan acquisition.

In his most recent role as Chief Credit Officer at MCBank, Denos led and maintained the organization’s lending operations, policies, and loan portfolio.

He graduated from Brigham Young University – Idaho with a Bachelor of Science, Ag Business & Finance.

With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by small businesses, Denos has built a reputation for fostering meaningful partnerships and delivering tailored financial solutions that drive economic development.

“I’m excited to join Vantage West and explore opportunities to contribute to continued growth and success,” said Denos. “It’s a privilege to be part of a team so committed to the small businesses that power our community.”

For more information about Vantage West Credit Union and their leadership team, please visit VantageWest.org/Leadership.

