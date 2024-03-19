More Than 60 Tucson Small Businesses Get Changemakers Grants

After committing $1 million to small business financial support in Tucson, providing bilingual technical assistance over the past two months, and hosting a number of online and in-person office hours, Groundswell Capital received over 500 Tucson small business submissions for the Tucson Changemakers Grant Awards.

The Changemakers Grant Program provides direct support to Tucson-based small businesses to support the economic growth of our entrepreneurial and small business community.

In an effort to invest in an equitable, innovative and sustainable economy, the Changemakers grants were awarded to local businesses to drive business growth, develop and upskill workforce, contribute to the development of high-quality jobs and employee retention, support clean energy transitions, increase community awareness and support for local small businesses, and expand awareness among small businesses of the variety of free community resources available for businesses in Tucson.

The following businesses were awarded and recognized for their commitment to community impact and taking the initiative towards lasting business growth. Groundswell Capital Changemakers Small Business Award Winners:

Barrio Books

Better Than Provisions

Dolce Pastello Cakes

ETANO Center

Flores Landscaping

FreeFall Aerospace

Lara Ruggles Music

Merchant Garden

Mr. Nature’s Music Garden

Rocio’s Hair Salon

Exo Roast Co

Templo Fitness

Dr. Jamal Fruster

Spark Business Solutions

4 Da Hood LLC

Delta Productions

Frank Powers

Touch the Earth TV

Barrio Restoration

D&D Accounting Services

EstradaOrNada Motors

Originate Natural Building Materials

Savage Mechanical Design

Tuller Trophy and Awards

Desert Pearl Mushrooms

Gabe’s Spotless Cleaning Services

Leon Handyman Services

Movement Culture

Rachel Wilson

Tanzillo Construction

Tucson Big Frog

Dogs of Tucson

Casa Madre Restaurant

Eco Lizard Company

Guirado’s Auto

Palette Well-Being

Xoco Tucson

Adriana Hill Salon & Co.

Amazing Discoveries

Cactus Clouds Art

Clever Stitches

Coctelería La Palma

Creative Machines Inc.

Frozen Delight

Julie Originals

Luna y Sol Cafe

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market

Next Level Marketing & Media

Pet Grooming Mi Mundo

Rose Metal Works

Screwbean Brewing

The Water Report

Sonoran Rosie

Sora Head Spa

Sunshine Wine

Wooden Tooth Records

Y Las Tortillas?

Development of Regenerative Yields Cooperative

Cycling Moon Cafe

Danny’s Downtown Barbershop

Desert Biscuit Company

Don Nguyen Knives