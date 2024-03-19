More Than 60 Tucson Small Businesses Get Changemakers Grants
After committing $1 million to small business financial support in Tucson, providing bilingual technical assistance over the past two months, and hosting a number of online and in-person office hours, Groundswell Capital received over 500 Tucson small business submissions for the Tucson Changemakers Grant Awards.
The Changemakers Grant Program provides direct support to Tucson-based small businesses to support the economic growth of our entrepreneurial and small business community.
In an effort to invest in an equitable, innovative and sustainable economy, the Changemakers grants were awarded to local businesses to drive business growth, develop and upskill workforce, contribute to the development of high-quality jobs and employee retention, support clean energy transitions, increase community awareness and support for local small businesses, and expand awareness among small businesses of the variety of free community resources available for businesses in Tucson.
The following businesses were awarded and recognized for their commitment to community impact and taking the initiative towards lasting business growth. Groundswell Capital Changemakers Small Business Award Winners:
Barrio Books
Better Than Provisions
Dolce Pastello Cakes
ETANO Center
Flores Landscaping
FreeFall Aerospace
Lara Ruggles Music
Merchant Garden
Mr. Nature’s Music Garden
Rocio’s Hair Salon
Exo Roast Co
Tanzillo Construction
Templo Fitness
Dr. Jamal Fruster
Spark Business Solutions
4 Da Hood LLC
Delta Productions
Frank Powers
Luna y Sol Cafe
Touch the Earth TV
Barrio Restoration
D&D Accounting Services
EstradaOrNada Motors
Originate Natural Building Materials
Savage Mechanical Design
Tuller Trophy and Awards
Desert Pearl Mushrooms
Gabe’s Spotless Cleaning Services
Leon Handyman Services
Movement Culture
Rachel Wilson
Tucson Big Frog
Dogs of Tucson
Casa Madre Restaurant
Eco Lizard Company
Guirado’s Auto
Palette Well-Being
Xoco Tucson
Adriana Hill Salon & Co.
Amazing Discoveries
Cactus Clouds Art
Clever Stitches
Coctelería La Palma
Creative Machines Inc.
Frozen Delight
Julie Originals
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
Next Level Marketing & Media
Pet Grooming Mi Mundo
Rose Metal Works
Screwbean Brewing
The Water Report
Sonoran Rosie
Sora Head Spa
Sunshine Wine
Wooden Tooth Records
Y Las Tortillas?
Development of Regenerative Yields Cooperative
Cycling Moon Cafe
Danny’s Downtown Barbershop
Desert Biscuit Company
Don Nguyen Knives