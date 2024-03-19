Patio Pools & Spas Inducted into AQUA 100

Patio Pools & Spas has announced it has been inducted into the AQUA 100, an exclusive honor bestowed to just 10 North American pool and spa retailers each year.

The AQUA 100, presented by AQUA Magazine, is an industry-leading competition designed to honor excellence in pool and spa retail. In light of the adversity specialty retailers of all kinds have faced over the past decade — the rise of online shopping, the pressure to adapt to market conditions throughout and after the global pandemic, and more — the AQUA 100 honors the diamonds of excellence that have not only survived, but thrived, proving once and for all the spirit of brick-and-mortar businesses will carry on.

“Each company should be very proud to have been selected as an inductee into the AQUA 100, as the national competition evaluates each business on a variety of measures,” said AQUA Magazine Executive Editor Scott Webb. “This is a very high honor in pool and spa retail, and we are very proud to shine a light on their success and hard work.”

The application process was rigorous, requiring entrants to provide detailed information on company history, customer service, store design, digital presence, marketing and community involvement, complete with supporting documents. Applicants were judged by an independent panel of retail experts. The blind scoring of the judges ensures a truly worthy winner.