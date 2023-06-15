Film Tucson Highlights Recent Work with Hollywood Western, Honda Commercial

This month, Film Tucson shared some recent projects that have put the beautiful Old Pueblo in the spotlight.

Its offices recently assisted an action-packed western titled The Last Dollar which just finished shooting at Old Tucson and Tucson Mountain Park. Directed by William Shockley and bursting at the seams with major talent (Dermot Mulroney, Jacqueline Bisset, Dominic Monaghan, Grainger Hines), this future classic from Thunderbird Pictures employed over 200 local actors and almost 100 local crew over the course of the 20-day shoot. Film Tucson will continue to post updates about future screenings of this project when they’re announced.

The talented teams at Atlanta-and-Phoenix-based Zuma Films, (including owner / Executive Producer Barry Thiessen) recently brought us a dazzling commercial for Honda which employed a number of scenic downtown streets as prime locations (all of which were coordinated by longtime Location Manager Jean Davis). The Historic Pima County Courthouse was one of the many cinematic locations for the shoot. The final product is still in production.