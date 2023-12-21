Pima Federal Credit Union Gives Out $26,000 in Donations, Prizes in Community



Pima Federal Credit Union has announced contributions to its members and local organizations this holiday season. In the spirit of giving, the credit union has distributed $26,000 through donations and prizes, displaying its commitment to enhancing the lives of those in our community.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Pima Federal randomly gifted 20 of its members with a $250 Fry’s Food gift card to help make their holiday brighter. The giveaway was a display of the credit union’s appreciation to their membership who has placed its trust in Pima Federal for their financial needs.

In early December, the credit union had a second random giveaway for their members, this time in the form of a $1,500 cash giveaway to five lucky members of Pima Federal.

The five winners each received a deposit into their account for the prize amount to help offset the cost of holiday expenses. Pima Federal also continued the giving in December by supporting Ramon’s Miracle on 31st Street, which provides gifts to children and families in need within the Tucson community.

Credit union volunteers shopped for items and delivered them to the organization in time for their holiday celebration on Dec. 17. Later in December, Pima Federal continued its tradition with the Pima Elves Gift Giving Program to spread cheer and give back to local non-profit organizations. Each of Pima Federal’s 24 departments and branches chose an organization to provide a $500 donation.

The total donation amount of $12,000 supported multiple deserving organizations with varying causes throughout town. In addition to the monetary prizes and donations, the credit union participated in KVOA’s Season 4 Hope campaign to collect donations for The Community Food Bank, Toys for Tots, and The Diaper Bank.

Pima Federal VP of Marketing Jennifer Overpeck said, “It is so incredibly rewarding to give back year-round, but especially during the holidays. Not only did we want to show appreciation for our existing members, but we also wanted to thank new members and the community for their support. It is with grateful hearts that we share the joy this holiday season!”

As a local credit union, Pima Federal has remained dedicated to supporting the financial well-being of the community and was excited to give back so much during the holiday season. Through these initiatives, the credit union strives to make a meaningful difference in the lives of its members and neighbors.