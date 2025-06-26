Michael J. Ortega Named New Interim Executive Director of Pima Association of Governments

Michael J. Ortega has joined Pima Association of Governments, the greater Tucson region’s metropolitan planning organization, as its new interim executive director.

Ortega, who served as Tucson city manager for nearly nine years, was appointed June 16 by the PAG Regional Council and Regional Transportation Authority board of directors to serve until a permanent executive director is selected. He also will serve as interim executive director for the RTA, which manages a $2.1 billion regional transportation plan and half-cent sales tax approved by Pima County voters in 2006.

Members of the two governing bodies represent Pima County, the cities of Tucson and South Tucson, the towns of Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, the Tohono O’odham Nation and the Arizona State Transportation Board.

In working with its members, PAG conducts transportation, environmental and economic vitality planning for the region. PAG, a 501(c)4 nonprofit, was established in 1970, and the RTA, a state-established taxing authority charged with developing a 20-year regional transportation plan, was established in 2004.

“Mike is a go-to person who has built solid relations with all of the PAG and RTA members, and he brings his strong financial acumen to the table,” said Tucson Mayor and 2025 PAG Regional Council Chair Regina Romero. “We are confident that Mike will advance the work of PAG and the RTA during this interim period so we can continue to deliver our long-standing quality programs and projects that benefit everyone in the region.”

The RTA is the process of finalizing a new 20-year regional transportation plan that would

continue the improvements from the current RTA plan. The current plan and sales tax are set to sunset in June 2026.

“Through his involvement with the RTA as Tucson city manager, Mike has a strong depth of experience with both RTA plan implementation and new plan development,” said Oro Valley Mayor and 2025 RTA Board Chair Joe Winfield. “We are confident that Mike will lead our board through this time-sensitive initiative. The $2.46 billion draft RTA Next plan is critical to our region to support our economic vitality similar to how the current plan helped carry our region through the Great Recession by providing thousands of jobs and delivering needed transportation improvements to support economic growth.”

Originally from Douglas, Ortega earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and received his master’s in business administration from the University of Arizona. He also completed the Executive Management Program in State and Local Government at Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Prior to joining the City of Tucson, he served as county administrator for Cochise County and city manager for the City of Douglas. While working for the City of Tucson, Ortega secured voter approval of more than $1.2 billion in revenue-generating ballot initiatives.

“Working again with our PAG-RTA members and leaders is a tremendous honor,” Ortega said. “Our region has so much to offer, and using our collective insights and data will guide our decision making on planning, programs and projects to further advance our strategic position in the increasingly competitive global economy.”