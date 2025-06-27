Phoenix-Tucson Passenger Rail Study Moves Forward

Federal Railroad Administration recently approved the Arizona Department of Transportation‘s submissions in the first step of the Corridor Identification and Development Program.

This includes a scope, schedule and budget for preparing a Service Development Plan that will outline key elements necessary for establishing passenger rail service between Tucson and Phoenix. 

Work on the plan can begin after approval of a federal grant, which is expected in the coming weeks. Completing the plan is expected to take two to three years. 

The proposed Phoenix-Tucson Intercity Passenger Rail Corridor would extend approximately 160 miles between Tucson and Buckeye.


Learn more about the plan

