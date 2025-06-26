The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Awarded Grants of $612,500
The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation recently has awarded grants of $612,500 to the following organizations:
AZ Cyber Initiative
Banner Health Foundation
Books for Classrooms
Camp Kesem National
Cancer Support Community Arizona
Community Gardens of Tucson
Earn to Learn
Educational Enrichment Foundation
Esperanza Dance Project
Flagstaff Family Food Center
Flagstaff Shelter Services
Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project
Friends of Aphasia
MentorKids USA
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona
More Than a Bed
NavigatEd Arizona
SAAVI Services for the Blind
Sahuarita Food Bank
Santa Cruz Roman Catholic Church
ScholarshipsA-Z
PMHDC Southwest Medical Aid
Tu Nidito Children & Family Services
Tucson Botanical Gardens
Tucson Children’s Museum
Tucson Presidio Trust for Historic Preservation
University of Arizona Center for Judaic Studies
Voices for Casa Children
The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation awards grants four times each year. Its giving focuses on projects in the areas of health, education, and welfare. For additional information, please visit the website, thehslopezfamilyfoundation.org.
Pictured above – Czarina and Humberto Lopez