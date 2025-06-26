The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Awarded Grants of $612,500

The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation recently has awarded grants of $612,500 to the following organizations:

AZ Cyber Initiative

Banner Health Foundation

Books for Classrooms

Camp Kesem National

Cancer Support Community Arizona

Community Gardens of Tucson

Earn to Learn

Educational Enrichment Foundation

Esperanza Dance Project

Flagstaff Family Food Center

Flagstaff Shelter Services

Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project

Friends of Aphasia

MentorKids USA

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona

More Than a Bed

NavigatEd Arizona

SAAVI Services for the Blind

Sahuarita Food Bank

Santa Cruz Roman Catholic Church

ScholarshipsA-Z

PMHDC Southwest Medical Aid

Tu Nidito Children & Family Services

Tucson Botanical Gardens

Tucson Children’s Museum

Tucson Presidio Trust for Historic Preservation

University of Arizona Center for Judaic Studies

Voices for Casa Children

The H.S. Lopez Family Foundation awards grants four times each year. Its giving focuses on projects in the areas of health, education, and welfare. For additional information, please visit the website, thehslopezfamilyfoundation.org.

Pictured above – Czarina and Humberto Lopez