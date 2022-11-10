Mattamy Homes Announces Grand Opening of Tortolita Vistas

Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the opening of Tortolita Vistas in Marana.

This gated, luxury community of 31 homesites, will open for sale Nov. 12, showcasing a fully-decorated Terrain floorplan. The New Home Gallery will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. with Mattamy New Home Counselors ready to share the new single-family homes and unique homesites being introduced.

Tortolita Vistas will offer four Mattamy Homes floorplan designs — the Cimarron, Summit, Terrain and Vale — offering between 2,778 and 3,290 square feet of living area. Each home will include a gourmet kitchen package featuring JennAir appliances. All floorplans are ENERGY STAR® certified and offer Ecobee smart thermostats for maximum energy efficiency.

The Architect’s Choice Options are extensive, including secondary owner’s suites, gas fireplaces, walk-in showers with spa niche and many more available per plan. Pricing will start in the $700s, with quick move-in homes available as early as February 2023.

All four floorplans are also available in three different exterior styles — Desert Contemporary, Rustic Spanish and Sonoran — to complement the streetscapes and natural desert surroundings of the neighborhood. Tower-shaped entry designs and cool, enclosed front courtyards are some examples of the inspired architecture available with these different options.

One notable feature of Tortolita Vistas is the estate-sized, ¾-acre homesites with large backyards. These unique homesites are each separated by areas of natural, undeveloped desert. This has the effect of bringing the scenic landscapes even closer to home, for continuous views extending all the way to the nearby, mountainous horizons.

“We’re excited to announce the grand opening of Tortolita Vistas and welcome everyone to visit,” said Anjela Salyer, president of Mattamy’s Tucson Division. “This neighborhood demonstrates how Mattamy designs homes to seamlessly complement their natural surroundings. Each of our four floorplans offer a superb lifestyle with both indoor and outdoor living space.”

Tortolita Vistas complements expansive luxury homes with a warm, hometown feel. Its premium location is within walking distance of Marana’s shops, restaurants, conveniences and trail systems. Tangerine Crossing offers grocery, retail and convenience shopping a short distance from the community gates.

Marana is just 21 miles from the heart of downtown Tucson and offers year-round activities and entertainment with a picturesque mountain backdrop — including the nearby Saguaro National Park with breathtaking views. Tortolita Vistas is also located near Interstate 10 and local fire and medical services.