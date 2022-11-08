Larsen Baker Signs Apricot Lane Boutique at The Plaza at Williams’ Centre

Larsen Baker has announced that Apricot Lane Boutique leased 1,120 square feet at The Plaza at Williams Centre, 5480 E Broadway Blvd. Suite 156.

Apricot Lane Boutique offer trendy womenswear featuring modern takes on casual wear & dressy fashions, plus accessories. It will open for business in Spring 2023.

Isaac Figueroa of Larsen Baker represented the landlord, Jeremy Wright of Fisher represented the tenant.

Plaza at Williams’ Centre now has only once space left in the pad building on the corner.