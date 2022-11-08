Larsen Baker Signs Apricot Lane Boutique at The Plaza at Williams’ Centre

BizTUCSONNovember 8, 2022
Less than a minute

Larsen Baker has announced that Apricot Lane Boutique leased 1,120 square feet at The Plaza at Williams Centre, 5480 E Broadway Blvd. Suite 156. 

Apricot Lane Boutique offer trendy womenswear featuring modern takes on casual wear & dressy fashions, plus accessories. It will open for business in Spring 2023. 

Isaac Figueroa of Larsen Baker represented the landlord, Jeremy Wright of Fisher represented the tenant.

Plaza at Williams’ Centre now has only once space left in the pad building on the corner. 

BizTUCSONNovember 8, 2022
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Larsen Baker Signs Lease to Bring Original ChopShop to Tucson

October 18, 2022

Moderne Communities Closes on 14 Acres at Gladden Farms

October 12, 2022

Gantry Secures $7.5 Million to Finance Acquisition, Repositioning of Tucson Retail Center

October 6, 2022

Shamrock Foods Acquires 81 Acres for Distribution Center at Crossroads at Gladden

September 22, 2022
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button