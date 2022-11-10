NOVA Home Loans Celebrates ‘Where We Call Home’ Giving Campaign

NOVA Home Loans has teamed up with Reid Park Zoo for the first installment of its “Where We Call Home” giving campaign. The campaign seeks to celebrate the people and places where Tucsonans call home by championing local artists, nonprofits, locations and patrons to join NOVA as it gives back.

NOVA has commissioned local artist, Pen Macias, “The Desert Pen,” to paint two 8ft x 8ft Tucson-centric takes on home and the first piece will be located at Reid Park Zoo starting Nov. 14.

Community members can participate in the campaign by posting a picture in front of the art and tagging NOVA and Reid Park Zoo on social media. NOVA will then donate $10 per post to the zoo, up to $10,000. Other nonprofit recipients of the giving campaign will include The Boys and Girls Club, Youth on Their Own and Habitat for Humanity.



NOVA Home Loans has a long history of supporting and giving back to the Tucson community. This has been fundamental to its culture and one of its core values since its founding over 40 years ago. In 2021, NOVA donated $180,000 to Tucson nonprofits. Over 20 years ago, NOVA started the annual Miracle en el Barrio, the holiday toy giveaway that helps ensure children in the Tucson community receive a holiday gift. This year’s Miracle en el Barrio will take place on Dec. 23 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at St. John’s Church, 602 W. Ajo Way.

In 2015, NOVA brought college football bowl games back to Tucson with the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. NOVA sponsors many local youth sports leagues and school teams. They’re a sponsor of University of Arizona athletics, the Tucson Sugar Skulls, and the 2022 Tour de Tucson.

NOVA supports the Tucson Botanical Gardens, Tucson Jazz Festival, and many other organizations and cultural events year-round. The company invites everyone to spread this news and join in celebrating the people and places that make Tucson a vibrant, diverse, perfect place to live.