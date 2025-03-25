Mattamy Homes Acquires 30 Lots for Oasis at Rocking K

Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, has announced the acquisition of 4.1 acres of real estate in the established master-planned community of Rocking K in Vail, Ariz.

The deal, valued at just over $3.7 million, closed on Mar. 18, and includes 30 finished homesites in the new neighborhood, Oasis at Rocking K.

Oasis at Rocking K will feature 30 single-family homes, with homebuyers being able to select from three new floorplans, designed to meet the needs of families and retirees. Mattamy’s neighborhood will include pocket parks and is strategically located near a variety of amenities, making it an attractive and inviting option for buyers.

Residents of Oasis at Rocking K will enjoy proximity to Diamond Community Park, which offers a splash pad, shaded play structures, a multi-purpose field, pickleball and basketball courts, and an event space. Additionally, the area boasts excellent outdoor recreational opportunities with nearby biking, hiking and walking trails, including the Loop, Saguaro National Park East and Fantasy Island Mountain Bike Path. The community is also served by the highly acclaimed Vail Unified School District, with the new Saguaro Creek K-8 school opening in Summer 2025.

“We are excited to expand our offerings in the Vail market with Oasis at Rocking K,” said Anjela Salyer, president of Mattamy’s Tucson Division. “This community offers a perfect blend of modern living and natural beauty, with access to top-rated schools and a variety of recreational activities. We are confident it will be a highly desirable community for first-time homebuyers, families and retirees alike.”

Groundbreaking for Oasis at Rocking K is scheduled for Spring 2025, with the model home expected to be available for viewing at that time. The community is anticipated to open for sale in Summer 2025.