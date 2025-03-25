Pima County Seeks Public Input on Climate Plan

Pima County and its coalition partners are seeking input from the community as they work to strengthen a comprehensive plan for dealing with climate change.

Toward that goal, the county is holding a series of public sessions during April, May, and June, each of which will be dedicated to focusing on reduction measures for greenhouse gas emissions from seven different sectors.

“These sessions will be a valuable opportunity to connect with the community and learn what their priorities are,” said Natalie Shepp, environmental quality manager at the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality.

All of the sessions are free and open to the public. To register for any of them, visit www.pima.gov/ClimatePlan.

In 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded PDEQ a $1 million, four-year Climate Pollution Reduction Grant. The grant aims to help government entities develop and implement plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants.

PDEQ previously distributed two community surveys about climate change and emissions reduction, which drew more than 2,000 responses.

Working with local partners such as the City of Tucson, the City of South Tucson, the Town of Oro Valley and the Tohono O’odham Nation, the county completed a Priority Climate Action Plan in February 2024.

The county is now working on a Comprehensive Climate Action Plan, due to the EPA in December 2025.

“The information we gain from these sessions will help us craft a truly effective Climate Plan, one that will help us reduce emissions and build a resilient and just community,” Shepp said.